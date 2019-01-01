State Forest Research Institute bids farewell to Joint Director

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 31:
Nasier Ahmad Kitchloo, Joint Director, State Forest Research Institute, and acclaimed wildlife expert who attained superannuation from services today has served the forest department with 35 years of distinguished service.
According to an official, a befitting farewell function was organized in the State Forest Research Institute in his honor to acknowledge remarkable contribution made by him in the department.
Among officers who highlighted major achievements of the officer included Om Prakash Sharma, Director, State Forest Research Institute, Samuel Chagnikga, Conservator of Forests, Research Circle, Jammu, Neha Mehta, Divisional Forest Officer, Research Division, Jammu, Shweta Denoia, DFO Seed Development Division, Jammu, Firdous Ahmad Mir, Divisional Forest Officer, Seed Development Division, Srinagar, Mohd. Latief Bhat, Divisional Forest Officer, Research Division, Srinagar, Range Officers and staff members present on the occasion.
All officers extended greetings and all-around success in future, the official added.