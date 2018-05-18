State Football Academy opens at Kargil

Rising Kashmir NewsKARGIL MAY 17, 2018:-
The State Football Academy (SFA) Kargil unit was formally kick started at a function organized at Auditorium Hall here on Wednesday. The opening of the unit in the district will provide much needed professional training to the local players under the guidance of professional coaches besides raising infrastructure in the form of football stadia as well as other modern facilities.
Chief Planning Officer Kargil Tashi Tundup was the chief guest on the occasion while as District Cultural Officer Kargil Muhammad Ali Tak was the guest of honor.
The speakers on the occasion while hailing the efforts of J&K Sports Council for opening of the State Football Academy unit in the district termed it as a landmark event which will go a long way in giving impetus to professional sporting activities in the district.
Meanwhile coaches of the SFA conducted trial of players of Under 13, Under 16 and Under 18 categories at Khree Sultan Chow Sports Stadium Kargil. 60 out of 300 participating players were selected who are slated to compete at Leh for the interdistrict trials.
The players selected out the interdistrict contest shall be taken to Srinagar for further competitions ahead.
Chief Football Coach from State Sports Council Javed Ahmad, Football Coach Muzammil Mehmood, Coordinator State Football Academy Kargil Ghulam Mustafa besides the selected players were also present on the occasion.