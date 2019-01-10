State Emergency Operation Center to be fully operational by May: CS

Jammu:
Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the status of State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) being established at Humhama Srinagar.
The SEOC will be the main command and control centre responsible for disaster management in the state including emergency service integration and will be fitted with state of the art equipment to ensure its 24x7 functioning.
Chief Secretary directed Secretary DMRR&R to ensure that SEOC is made fully operational by May, 2019 and that a committee be constituted to monitor the implementation of the project. An amount of Rs 3 crore will be released for procurement of requisite equipment for the SEOC.
The meeting also deliberated upon extending the National Disaster Management Services (NDMS) to other district level centres as are available in Pulwama and Budgam districts.
Pertinent to mention that NDMS is a pilot project of NDMA providing reliable telecommunication infrastructure and technical support for Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) operations at MHA, NDMA, NDRF HQ, States & selected vulnerable Districts including Pulwama and Budgam in J&K.
Principal Secretary Planning Rohit Kansal, Secretary DMRR&R Farooq Shah, Director Finance, DMRR&R, Additional Secretary, DMRR&R, CEO, JTFRP, Deputy CEO, SDMA and other senior officers were present in the meeting.