State elections deferred as JK sought 70,000 troops for simultaneous polls: Officials

March 20, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections were deferred as the state administration asked for over 70,000 paramilitary troops for conducting simultaneous polls, a demand which could not be acceded to, officials said Wednesday.

A home ministry official said the Jammu and Kashmir administration's demand of about 717 companies of paramilitary personnel could not be met as a large number of forces would be required across the country for general elections.

A company of paramilitary comprises about 100 personnel.

The state elections may be held anytime after the Parliamentary polls, the officials said.

The Home Ministry and the administration of J&K, which is currently under the President's rule, had apprised the Election Commission of the security situation in the state when a team of the poll panel had visited there on March 4-5.

The EC team had gone there for assessing the situation and checking poll preparedness in the wake of the February 14 militant strike in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

The J&K administration's demand could not be met as a large number of personnel would be required for deployment across the country during the Parliamentary polls, therefore, the state elections were deferred, the official said.

The demand on behalf of the Jammu and Kashmir administration was placed by the then Addition Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Muneer Khan, who was recently appointed as State Chief Information Commission.

The National Conference, the PDP and the Congress, had sought simultaneous polls and criticised the EC decision. The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP had also pitched for holding the polls together.

Higher deployment of forces may be necessitated during the polls as they have to secure the routes to be taken by the candidates for campaign, the venue of rallies, besides the security of candidates itself.