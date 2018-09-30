State, Delhi at disposal of Kashmiri youth: Governor

‘Kashmir issue will be solved if we pay attention to youth, understand their issues’
‘Kashmir issue will be solved if we pay attention to youth, understand their issues’
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Sep 29:
The State and Delhi was at the disposal of Kashmiri youth and they should put forth their needs and issues, Governor Satya Pal Malik said on Saturday.
“I (Governor) and Delhi are completely at your (youth) disposal and we will do whatever is needed to help youth achieve the dreams,” Malik said in his brief address to youth at the Chinar youth festival at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), here.
The governor, who was chief guest in the event organised by Army, sought suggestions from the youth.
“I want the youth to let us know their needs and obstacles,” he said.
“Don’t be offended,” Malik said referring to the officers of the State and said he does not treat the information received from agencies or officers as “concrete”.
“I want to know from youth and people as what they want,” he said.
Malik said he was happy to see the youth participating in festival. “It gave me satisfaction that future of Kashmir is bright.”
He said political parties and other groups were not much relevant than youth of Kashmir.
“From 13-years- old to 20-year-old youth, if we give attention to them and understand their issues, anger, needs and assure them that we are with them, then Kashmir issue will get solved,” Governor said.
He said after 6 pm, children don’t get anything to do in Kashmir as there are no coffee shops, cinema halls and playground in Kashmir.
Malik said the State would have its own Indian Premier League (IPL) team and IPL matches would be played in Kashmir.
Governor asked the youth to earn their name in cricket and football.
“I am satisfied with the way youth are heading in art, football, cricket and calligraphy,” he said.
He assured the youth that the Governor’s House would remain open 24 hours for them in any kind of need and he was trying to redress the grievance through Whatsapp.
“Whenever my telephone rings, I attend the call myself,” he said.
Meanwhile, play back singer Javid Ali enthralled the audience with series of song performances.
He said Kashmir was full of talent and asked the youth not to hide their fun and talent.
“I saw lot of people; musicians, composers, etc. Don’t hide this fun. Whole India is with you,” Ali said to youth before showcasing his performance.
javid@risingkashmir.com