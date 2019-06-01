State Cooperative Bank organises Iftar parties

June 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir State Cooperative Bank organised Iftar Parties for its customers on Thursday.

The parties were organised at cluster levels and the saw mass participation of the Bank’s customers.

In a statement, Chairman of the Bank, MS Dar, while expressing gratitude towards the participating customers, said that the very essence of a cooperative bank is public participation at grass root levels.

He further said that JKSCB do not consider the Bank as a mere financial institution but see it as an integral part of the social and cultural fabric of the society and it is with this vision that the Bank regularly conducts formal and informal contact programmes with local populace especially in rural areas.

Hesaid that the Bank has always been open to ideas emanating from its clientele and it is being ensured that the policies and schemes are tailored as per the demands and expectations of the clientele.

The Managing Director , M. Lateif applauded the enthusiasm shown by his team in organising the iftar parties. He said that such events help us in strengthening the bond with our customers and create a family environment among local populace.