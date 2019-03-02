State Cooperative Bank convenes meeting for fixation finance scales

Scales standardised for allied agri activities for the first time
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
J&K State Co-operative Bank convened district level technical committee, DLTC meeting for fixation of scale of finance for various allied agricultural activities in the five districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Leh and Kargil.
The meeting was presided over by the MD State Cooperative Bank, M. lateif and was attended by the officers of the fisheries, animal and sheep husbandry departments, LDMs of the concerned districts, senior officers of the State Cooperative Bank, representatives of JK Bank, State Bank of India ,Punjab National Bank and other Banks. DGM NABARD mr. Qamar Javeid Attended the meeting as special guest.
The Managing Director of the State Co-operative bank, Mr. Latief welcomed the participants. He stressed upon the need to involve all stake holders in arriving at proper scales of finance and necessity of accurate field data. Latief urged upon all for close coordination so that credit flow to the farmers is adequate and timely.
During the meeting threadbare discussions and deliberations were held for fixation of scales of finance for allied agricultural activities in the said districts.
Lateif said that for the first time Allied Agricultural activities related to poultry, sheep breeding, dairy farming etc have been brought within the ambit of the DLTC for fixing of the scales of finance for such activities.
He hoped that the standardisation of the scales of finance will help the farmers involved in allied agri activities to avail adequate and hassle free credit which in turn will give a boost to employment generation through agri-entrepreneurial activities.
While as Officers of the line departments stressed upon the need for upward revision of the scales due to increase in input costs, banks apprised the participants about risks involved in over financing.
In the end, the scales were unanimously fixed and the meeting ended on a positive note.