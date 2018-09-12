State Congress asks Centre to clear stand on ULB, Panchayat polls

Rabiya BashirSrinagar
The state Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir Wednesday asked the Central and State governments to clear their stand on whether they wanted to conduct the local body and panchayat polls in the state or not.
Addressing a press conference here, Mir said the announcement of polls was made without assessing the ground situation in the state.
“We met the Governor yesterday and tried to clarify the things. But after meeting him, we learned that the governor administration is confused about conducting the polls. Every hour, the decisions and policies are being changed here. There is no clarity, “he said.
Mir said that the situation was not conducive for ULB and Panchayat polls. “The candidates from different parties have to face difficulties; the government has to assure them security."
He said the government is simply testing waters by mere declaration of polls.
"There are confidence crises in the governor administration as well as in the central government," said Mir.
Congress party's appeal comes after two major regional parties -- the National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) announced they will boycott the polls.