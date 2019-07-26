State, Central govt to assist handicraft artisans: KCCI

July 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Demand modern testing technology for Pashmina

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has urged the State and the Central Government to come forward for the survival of artisans of Kashmiri handicrafts.

KCCI made several suggestions and demands during its meeting with Director Craft Development Institute Zubair Ahmad and Professor Faculty of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry Sarfaraz Ahmad Wani.

President KCCI Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad chaired the meeting.

Ashiq expressed its concerns over dwindling of Kashmir handicrafts and the miseries handicraft artisans are going through over the years.

It said Pashmina/Shawl weavers and traders have suffered losses due to detaining of consignments at Delhi customs on the pretext of testing.

KCCI also highlighted problems due to use of outdated technology for testing of Kashmiri Pashmina shawls.

President KCCI further urged State government to ensure the use of modern foolproof testing so that the consignment is released from the customs on time and orders of their buyers are cancelled.