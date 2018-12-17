State BJP blames separatists, mainstream parties for civilian killings

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 16:
A day after civilian killings in Pulwama, Jammu, and Kashmir unit of the BJP Sunday said the responsibility of such deaths lies with separatists and supporters of militants, including the mainstream political parties.
In a statement State, BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi said the alleged firing by security forces was apparently "inevitable" as the mob was indulging in stone-pelting and had taken law in their hands and were not dispersing despite the warning.
The spokesperson said, "While the loss of lives of civilians in firing is a matter of concern, but the responsibility of such death lies with separatists and supporters of militants, including mainstream political parties, who are playing second fiddle to separatist to remain in circulation,"
Without naming the mainstream parties, but apparently referring to the National Conference and the People's Democratic Party, he said with mainstream political parties not playing their role but running away from their democratic responsibilities, the youth have been left to the "disguising propaganda" of separatists and militants.
He further said, “Due to this situation the youths under mistaken belief gather at encounter site to create the situation of confusion to help trapped militants to run away, without realizing that the death and destruction in the valley is caused by militants and their nefarious activities.”
He said that security forces are generally using utmost restraint in encounters, but put in a situation where a large number of people come out to rescue militants and enemies of the nation, the choice left is very less,
He advised the parents of youth to ensure that their children do not go to places of encounters.
The chief spokesperson said, “The hands of the mainstream political parties of Kashmir are soaked with the blood of innocent because of their inaction and lack of guts to come out in open and call a spade a spade".
"Their total political surrender to Hurriyat and militants to come to their good books is destructive to Kashmiryat and inclusive culture of Kashmir. They have to make a choice whether they stand with militants or people," he added. PTI