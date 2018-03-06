State baseball championship from March 13

Srinagar:
Jammu & Kashmir Baseball Association is going to conduct its 12th edition of state level baseball championship commence from March 13th and will conclude on 17th March, 2018 here at Islamia College of Science and Commerce ground, Hawal, Srinagar.
"The championship will be open for all age-groups of both boys and girls can participate in it," General Secretary JKBA, Fida Hussain Fidvi said here in a press released statement.
All affiliated district units and teams from different educational institutions of the state can register themselves with organizing Secretary, Dr. Altaf ur Rehman Physical Director of Islamia College , Hawal, Srinagar.
Around 40 teams from across the state are expected to take part in the 5 days long competition.
The championship will be held under the close supervision of Nuzhat Ara, Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir, (JKSSC) and will be organized under the auspices of Amateur Baseball Federation of India and will be sponsored by the J&K State Sports Council.
