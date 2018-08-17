State Awardee leads India Taekwondo team to Indonesia

Sakeena Banday
State Awardee and Sher I Kashmir Awardee, Atul Pangotra and presently deputed in Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council as a Taekwondo Coach from Youth Services and Sports Department led Indian Taekwondo team as an official in 18th Asian Games 2018 Jakarta, Indonesia.
Pangotra is the only Indian who is associated and a core member of Asian Taekwondo Union, Asian Taekwondo Poomsae committee and Referee Chairman Taekwondo Federation of India and Vice Chairman Poomsae Committee.
He is the first official of Taekwondo from J&K who is going to participate in prestigious Asian Games.
Pangotra has already achieved great heights by winning many gold medals in official international and National Taekwondo Championship and presently first youngest referee chairman of Taekwondo Federation of India.
Due to age restrictions of Asian Games up to 30 years, Pangotra could not participate in the 18th Asian Games.
He fulfilled Indian Olympic Association criteria and ranked 6th in last Asian Championship at Vietnam and won the gold medal in National Taekwondo Championship at Jammu.
His performance as a coach was recorded as best in last 2 years. His three trainees from J&K won Gold Medal in Commonwealth Taekwondo championship at Montreal Canada
He also won his 2nd Commonwealth Medal in Commonwealth Taekwondo championship.
Pangotra was deputed as coach of team India during Cadet World Championship at Cairo Egypt and Junior World Championship Hammamet, Tunisia and for the first time, Indian team won bronze and a silver medal respectively and also an Active Participation Trophy.
During Asian Games Test event at Jakarta, he was also appointed as coach of Indian Team where the team won two Gold, three Silver and six Bronze medals. His para-athlete, Chandeep Singh won one Gold and one Bronze medal in Para Asian Championship and also won 3 Gold medals in Open International Championships.
Atul went to South Korea four times this year for the advanced training of Asian Games and worked hard for making Indian Team better along with other coaches.
Jammu and Kashmir Taekwondo Association are thankful to Commissioner Secretary Youth Services and Sports and Secretary J&K State Sports Council Rajneesh Kumar for granting permission to Atul Pangotra who is currently the Taekwondo coach of JKSSC.
The Indian Team send-off National Coaching camp ceremony was conducted at Ranchi was conducted under the Supervision of Chief Coach of India Yeonsok Nam Korean Master and including Atul.
