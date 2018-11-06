State admin caught napping byearly snowfall: NC

Srinagar, Nov 5:
National Conference on Monday censured the incumbent administration for its mismanagement of the exigencies that rose in wake of the recent snowfall.
In a statement issued, party General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar said that the administration was caught unprepared while dealing with the situation after widespread snowfall across the state. “The catchphrases of the incumbent administration stand exposed in wake of the recent snowfall. The incumbent administration was busy politicking leaving the administration in lurch,” he said.
Sagar said that governor administration left the people to deal with the situation on their own and that the news reports about people suffering at the leading state hospitals are a case in point. “In the associated hospitals of Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, patients complained of bitter cold throughout the night as rains and snow lashed Kashmir from late Friday evening. The snowfall made the condition worse for the patients due to non-availability of heating arrangements in the hospitals,” Sagar said.
Sagar said that many low-lying areas of the valley still remain inundated under water and electricity is yet to be restored in many other parts of the valley. “The tall claims of electricity restoration have proven to be a big joke. Electricity is playing hide and seek and in many areas especially south, electricity is yet to be restored,” he said adding, “Our party had already implored upon the governor administration to use all its men and machinery to ensure the speedy mitigation of problems faced by the people.”
Expressing his disappointment over the failure of the incumbent administration over poor arrangements for the students appearing in annual exams, sagar said, “In many exam centers students couldn’t write their papers well for the want of proper light and heating arrangements. It seems that the administration has taken a back seat in the present times.”
Sagar said that few inches of snowfall should act as an eye opener to the incumbent administration. “The harsh winter is yet to come. Administration should take cue from the current mess and ensure that people don’t have to suffer in the days to come. Government departments should work in unison with each other to maintain a hustle free state of affairs,” he said.
Meanwhile senior party leaders and legislators Mian Altaf Ahmad, Qaiser Jamsheed Lone (MLC), GN Ratanpuri (EX.MP), and Ishfaq Jabbar (MLA) have also urged the incumbent administration to give comprehensive compensation to the affected orchardists and other people who live on the higher reaches on the state.
The leaders implored upon the Governor Administration to rush revenue teams to every nook and corner and access the damage due to the recent snowfall.(CNS)