Startup India Yatra for J&K begins from JKEDI

Jammu, Sep 27:
Startup India Yatra - a Government of India initiative to promote startups Thursday began from the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute’s Jammu campus here at Bari Brahmana.
The yatra was flagged off by the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Mr. Sanjeev Verma and Director JKEDI, Dr. M.I Parray in presence of ADC Samba Arun Manhas, Startup India team, representatives from many other line departments and the JKEDI team.
Startup India van (Yatra van) in its first leg stopped at the Central University of Jammu where it was received by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ashok Aima. On 28th September, the van would travel to the University of Jammu for its first boot camp. The Startup van will also travel to Katra for its second boot camp at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) where students would share their ideas with Startup India representatives. Later, the Startup India van will travel to other places like Srinagar, Pampore and Leh and hold boot camps in various colleges and universities across the state.
Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma congratulated JKEDI for its different interventions. He said, “JKEDI is the result of hard work and sincere efforts made by Dr Parray to foster entrepreneurship culture in the state, which is the need of the hour.”
In his brief address at the flag-off ceremony, Director JKEDI, Dr M I Parray said, “We are changing the course of things. Consequent upon the rolling of J&K Startup Policy, our focus shall now be on innovation and incubation.”
Startup India Yatra van is equipped with facilities for individuals and startups to pitch their ideas. The boot camps will include presentations on Startup India and Startup Policy J&K-2018 followed by extensive ideation workshops. An idea pitching session will be held to select the foremost ideas and Startups. Aspiring entrepreneurs will have to register at www.startupindiahub.org.in to participate in the yatra.
Startup India Yatra has already been held in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and now it has begun in J&K.
To promote job creation in tier 2 and tier 3 towns and cities, Startup India organizes the Startup India Yatra in one state every month. The yatra conducts boot camps where students are taught lessons in business planning followed by a pitch fest where ideas are invited. Shortlisted business ideas get incubated in State-run incubators. A total of 19,000 students across 40 districts have benefited from the Yatra through the boot camps, with over 90 received grants or incubation offers from the State governments.
The Startup India initiative of the Government of India envisages building a robust startup ecosystem in the country to nurture innovation and providing opportunities to budding entrepreneurs. In tandem with this mission, the program has been able to gather registration of 10,999 startups, generating employment to 1,09,869 people.