Startup India J&K Yatra going on in full swing

JKEDI holds boot camp at GDC
JKEDI holds boot camp at GDC
Bhaderwah:
Bhaderwah, Oct 05: A boot camp was organised by the Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) at Government Degree College, Bhaderwah under the banner of Startup India J&K Yatra.
The programme attended by 230 students and 20 faculty members of the college, was inaugurated by the Startup India team in presence of Principal Degree College, Bhaderwah, S S Balwal, Project Manager JKEDI, Syed Firdous, JKEDI District Nodal Officer Doda, Gowhar Nazir and Assistant Faculty JKEDI, Mudasir Lone.
During the program the members shared their views on the need of startups in the present times and delivered motivational lectures stressing on pursuing entrepreneurship as a career choice. On the occasion action plan of the Startup Yatra was also shared which includes handholding, funding support and incentives, industry-academia partnership and incubation.
During the boot camp idea pitching sessions were held. Out of five ideas four were selected for the final round to be held at JKEDI Main Campus, Pampore. The participants were informed to be at the venue for final selections.
Startup India Yatra - a Government of India initiative to promote startups began on September 27 from the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute’s Jammu campus.
To promote job creation in tier 2 and tier 3 towns and cities, Startup India organizes the Startup India Yatra in one state every month. The yatra conducts boot camps where students are taught lessons in business planning followed by a pitch fest where ideas are invited. Shortlisted business ideas get incubated in State-run incubators. A total of 19,000 students across 40 districts have benefited from the Yatra through the boot camps, with over 90 received grants or incubation offers from the State governments.
The Startup India initiative of the Government of India envisages building a robust startup ecosystem in the country to nurture innovation and providing opportunities to budding entrepreneurs. In tandem with this mission, the program has been able to gather registration of 10,999 startups, generating employment to 1,09,869 people.