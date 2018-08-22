Start work on double shift to complete JCR flyover, TRC grade separator: Div Comm

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 21:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan today directed officers of ERA to expedite the construction of Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh (JCR) flyover and TRC grade separator and ensure its timely completion by starting work on double shift basis.
The Divisional Commissioner made these directions while reviewing the progress of construction works of the two prestigious projects of the capital city.
The meeting was informed that the total cost of the Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover project is Rs 262 crore and the total project cost of TRC Grade Separator is Rs 64 crore. The construction work on both projects will be completed by ending December 2018.
In view of the huge volume of work, the Divisional Commissioner directed ERA to deploy extra 500 labourers on Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover and 200 labourers TRC Mini Flyover (Grade Separator) immediately. He called for expediting the construction works of these prestigious projects on double shift basis so that both projects meet their deadlines. He also directed them to send the daily progress report of the projects to the Divisional Commissioner’s office for further necessary action.
He also directed Additional Deputy Commissioner and Chief Engineer ERA to conduct inspection on both the projects immediately and furnish their report to the Divisional Commissioner.
On the occasion, Div Com said that these flyovers once completed will decongest traffic in the city and ease the movement of commuters besides large chunk of population will get relief from regular traffic jams.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) ERA, Chief Engineer ERA, SSP Traffic, Assistant Commissioner, General Manager SIMPLEX Company, Contractors and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.