Start preparations for Jammu Festival: Sampheal to officails

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Secretary, Tourism Department Rigzin Sampheal, on Tuesday asked the officials to begin preparations for the upcoming Jammu festival.
According to an official, he said this as he reviewed the functioning of Tourism department in Jammu.
“Start preparations for the Jammu Festival in right earnest and also submit a comprehensive proposal showcasing the culture, cuisine, lifestyle, destination etc,” he told the officials.
The Secretary enquired about various infrastructure development projects in Jammu Province under PMDP, CAPEX and State Plan. While reviewing the functioning, Secretary Tourism enquired about the progress of Suchetgarh Border Tourism project being implemented under “Integrated Development Projects in the State of J&K” in Himalayan Circuit of Swadesh Darshan scheme.
The official said that it was apprised that the total cost of the project is Rs 4.9 crore encompassing different components against which, the Directorate has registered expenditure to the tune of Rs1.9 crore and as on date, 60% work has been executed.
The Secretary Tourism also reviewed the work of Musical Water Fountain with Light and Sound Show at Bagh-e-Bahu, Jammu and proposed development of Raghunath Bazar, wherein Secretary instructed the executing agency to frame DPRs for the Phase-II. Other projects reviewed by Secretary Tourism included development of tourist facility at Bhagwati Nagar, Cable Car project, Jhajjer Kotli project, PRASAD, Amusement Park, Bhim Garh Fort, Reasi etc, the official said.
The Secretary asked the officers to complete these projects within the stipulated time frame as per the approved design and DPRsParvez Sajad Kakroo, Director, Planning (Tourism Department), Shokat Mehmood, Joint Director Tourism, Jammu, Gulzar A Dar, Additional Secretary to Government, Tourism Department, Pawan Gupta, Dy. Director Tourism (Maintenance & Works), Jammu and other officers were also present during the meeting.