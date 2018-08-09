Start de-silting work of drains in Srinagar immediately: Div Com Kmr to SMC

SRINAGAR:
In order to have effective drainage system, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today directed all concerned officers to start de-silting work immediately of all drains across Srinagar.
It was informed that 100 de-watering pumps have already been delivered at inundated sites by SMC while five more high-power de-watering pumps are being made available at locations which are water logging prone areas.
The Divisional Commissioner directed SMC to map out all chocked drains and complete the de-silting work immediately so that people will not face inundation problem in their colonies and on roads after heavy rains.
The meeting was further informed that UEED contemplates to provide proper drainage network in the Srinagar city. To improvise drainage system, construction works under various schemes are underway in the capital city.
To achieve proper drainage network in the city, he directed UEED to expedite the construction works on all drainage projects in Srinagar for the benefit of its habitants.
The Divisional Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to monitor the de-silting work of all drains across the district and send the daily report to the Divisional Commissioner’s office.
Divisional Commissioner asked the officers for close coordination to deal with any eventuality effectively at the time of emergency so that foolproof mechanism will be made and better services delivery to the people could be ensured.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Commissioner SMC Reyaz Ahmad Wani, Chief Engineer UEED Mohammad Hanief Lone, Superintending Engineer Drainage and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.