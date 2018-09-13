Standing Committee on equivalence of degrees constituted

Srinagar, September 12:
The Governor’s Administration Wednesday accorded sanction to the Constitution of a Standing Committee on equivalence of degrees/qualifications.
According to the order the committee will examine and check the equivalence of degrees/academic qualification being brought to the notice of the departments in the Government by the candidates seeking equivalence degree/qualifications with that mentioned in the extant recruitment rules.
The committee will be headed by Administrative Secretary, Higher Education Department. The members will be Administrative Secretary, ARI &Trainings Department, Administrative Secretary Power Development Department, Administrative Secretary Public Works (R&B) Department, Administrative Secretary General Administration Department, Administrative Secretary, School Education Department, Administrative Secretary, Technical Education Department and Administrative Secretary, Public Health Engineering, I&FC Department.
The terms of reference of the Standing Committee shall be to examine the references from various departments for determining equivalence of degrees/academic qualifications viz. the eligibility qualification mentioned in the Recruitment Rules, while doing this examination, to refer to the rules/regulations of the Apex Bodies like the University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), Medical Council of India (MCI), Dental Council of India (DCI) etc.; and to recommend appropriate action for updating of recruitment rules vis-a-vis the equivalence of degrees/academic qualification.
The Standing Committee shall be serviced by the Higher Education Department and shall dispose of the matters referred to it within a maximum period of one month from the date of receipt of such references and also have the recruitment rules amended.