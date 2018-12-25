Standard of education in Govt run schools of Kashmir extremely poor: Chinar International

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 24:
The quality education in Kashmir is of extremely poor standard in government-run-schools, a non-profit organization Chinar International revealed on Monday.
Global Executive Director (GED) of Chinar International, Irfan Shahmiri said, “School education in Kashmir valley is suffering; even many students of secondary level of government schools do secure a percentage of more than 40-45 percent.”
Shahmiri was speaking here while briefing the reporters during a press conference.
Shahmiri said the organization is working for the empowerment of vulnerable children and marginalized youth in conflict areas through quality education and socio-economic initiatives.
Talking about the mission of the organization, he said, “For the improvement of quality education, the organization has adopted 25 government schools with over 3500 children to make them model schools.”
We have made 21 remedial/tuition centres in nine districts of the valley and have also given skill development training to more than 150 students, Shahmiri said, adding “12 community mobilization events were also held by the Chinar International.”
Replying to a query regarding establishing counseling cells which the organization has promised last year after releasing the study on ‘Education and Unrest in Kashmir’ he said, “It takes time to build a repo with the students who take part in violent activities like stone pelting and very soon we will make it work at the ground level.”
Shahmiri said that so far the organization is focusing on improving the quality of education in Kashmir valley.