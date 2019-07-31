Stand united across party lines to defend State’s special status: Mehbooba

July 31, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday said that there was a need to stand united across party lines to safeguard the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

“I requested the party workers to meet other party workers in their respective areas and stand together to safeguard the State’s special status while prepare together to face any situation as plans were being made to attack the state’s special status,” Mehbooba told reporters in south Kashmir.

Earlier, while reacting to the questioning of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah by Enforcement Directorate in Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association scam, Mehbooba said the scam was an old case that’s been under investigation for quite some time.

“ED questioning Farooq sahab at a time when J&K mainstream parties are collectively standing up to protect its unique identity raises suspicions & questions,” she wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, People's Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Lone said that his party is ready to give “unconditional support” to any political party in order to defend the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

People's United Front (PUF), an amalgam of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) and Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), also pitched for a single regional party in the state and said they are ready to “support the idea” for the larger interest of the state.