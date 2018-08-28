Stalin elevated as DMK President, elected unopposed

Get - On the Play Store.
A person was injured after shot at by unknown gunmen at Lorgamvillage of Tralin south Kashmir's Pulwama district. Reports said that the gunmen fired upon the youth namely Mohd Amin Malik outside his residence at LorgamTral. Amin, was immediately taken to Sub-District hospita...More
A massive fire has engulfed an army camp in Machil sector along the line of control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday afternoon. Huge loss of property including arms and ammunition is feared as the fire continues to rage in army's 45 RR headquarter camp at...More
Newly appointed Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik today met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and is believed to have discussed aboutthe forthcoming election to local bodies in the state, officials said.During the half-an-hour meeting, Singh and Malik also discussed about...More
Unknown gunmen on Tuesday morning attacked the residence of senior National Conference (NC) leader and former minister Abdul Rahim Rather in central Kashmir district of Budgam in a bid to snatch the rifles of the security guards. However, the alert security guards foiled the...More
The first special flight, carrying Hajj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir, landed at Srinagar International Airport on Tuesday. Senior civil and police officials received the pilgrims at the airport.The authorities had issued special passes to relatives of pilgrims to receive ...More
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the absence of an international policy against the generation of blasphemous content is a “collective failure” on part of the Muslim countries. Addressing the Senate for the first time as Prime Minister, Khan on Mo...More
DMK leader MK Stalin was today elevated as the party President, being elected unopposed to the top post.
Militants triggered a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) targeting an army bulletproof vehicle in the wee hours of Tuesday in south Kashmir district of Pulwama, official sources said. They said the militants triggered the blast on Armulla-Gadbug road at 3:00am when a...More
DMK leader MK Stalin was today elevated as the party President, being elected unopposed to the top post.
At the party's General Council meeting held here, DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan said Stalin was elected unopposed, as he was the sole candidate who had filed nomination for the party chief's post on August 26.
The 65-year-old Stalin's elevation comes about three weeks after the death of his father and party president M Karunanidhi on August 7 and amidst threats by his elder brother and expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri that the party will have to face "consequences" if he was not re-admitted into its fold.
Chants hailing Stalin as "Thalapathy" (Commander) rented the Kalaignar Arangam where the meeting was underway even as the General Council members cheered with loud applause.
DMK Principal Secretary Durai Murugan was elected Treasurer, succeeding Stalin, a post he vacated recently in view of his proposed elevation.