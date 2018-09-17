Stakeholders question Govt's 'dual yardstick'

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Sept 16:
Srinagar, Sep 16: A day after the government de-recognised two private schools of the Valley citing exorbitant fee charges, the stakeholders questioned the government’s dual yardstick policy for bigwigs and small-time schools.
Parents Association of Privately Administered Schools, Convener Asma Goni said the association welcomes de-recognition of these three schools but they also condemn the discriminatory attitude of the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK).
“They (DSEK) punish only a few selected schools while the big names are allowed to do anything including charging exorbitant fee and other charges from the parents of students,” she said.
Goni said influential schools are also let-off even though they violate the orders and guidelines of Fee Fixation Committee (FFC) and DSEK in broad daylight.
“We have brought in the notice of DSEK from time to time that the instructions and fee structure prescribed by FFC for various schools is being violated and ridiculed. The DSEK, however, has failed to implement strict instructions on fee structure passed by the Governor’s Grievance Cell,” she said.
Various private schools including G D Goenka, Foundation School, Burn Hall, Presentation Convent, Delhi Public School, Hattrick Public School, Green Valley Educational Institute, R.P School, and Biscoe/Mallinson Schools have been accused of charging exorbitant fee from students.
Sources in FFC disclosed that the complaints about exorbitant fee charges are rampant. “The FFC is intimidating the DSEK about the violations.”
“There are complaints of admission fee being charged in lakhs. Complaints are common against top-notch schools including DPS, Burn Hall, Presentation Convent, G D Goenka, and others. But DSEK is silent,” they said.
A top officer in Education Department wishing anonymity said the action was taken only after some schools fell out of favour with the DSEK. “If same yardstick is followed then all the leading schools need to be brought to book.”
Sources in Governor’s Grievance Cell reveal that nearly half the complaints pertaining to the education sector are related to exorbitant fee charges in violation of FFC guidelines.
Private Schools’ Association Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) President Ghulam Nabi Var termed the suspension of recognition of R P School and Green Valley as a blatant misuse of power by the government.
He alleged that there was a hidden hand accomplishing the conspiracy of pushing Kashmiris away from quality education.
“Private education sector in Valley has been dominated by some missionary schools and these schools used to exploit the students without any accountability. Even now these schools don’t allow DSEK teams to inspect and the administration never has done anything in this regard,” he said.
War said the missionary schools even have the land of the government and other amenities and yet there is no force on them to follow any government rules.
Director School Education Kashmir G N Itoo said the private institutions should not hike the fee on their own.
“All schools should comply with instructions and orders from the Department in letter and spirit otherwise action under the norms would be initiated against anyone,” he said.
Noted Educationist Bashir Ahmad Dar said the problem in the education sector has persisted because of the failure of FFC to come up with a set of recommendations vis-à-vis the fee structure of the schools.
“They had to categorize the schools on the basis of facilities but FFC has failed in that too,” he said.
Dar said the government should not suppress the private sector but come up with certain guidelines.
“Instead of coming up with recommendations, the FFC asked the schools to come to them each time they wanted to hike the fee. We all know how the government offices engulfed in corruption function and how much of the time it takes,” he said.
He said the DSEK’s decision to suspend the recognition of the two schools was “idiotic” because it didn’t take into account the poor infrastructure and lopsided student-teacher ratio of government schools where the students of these schools would be enrolled.
“DSEK should see to the schools charging over 1 lakh admission fee. Many schools are functioning on government land and making a merry,” he said.
The DSEK Friday suspended the recognition of R P School Mallabagh and Green Valley Educational Institute for charging exorbitant fee in violation of FFC directives.
