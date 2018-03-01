Stage set for opening of Tulip Garden in Srinagar

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar:
With the onset of spring season in Kashmir region, various gardens are beautified for the opening; one of the major tourist attractions among them is The Tulip Garden which is likely to open in the end of March this year.
In Tulip Garden this year there are around 1.25 million tulips with over 50 varieties which attract thousands of nature-lovers including domestic and foreigners who come to enjoy the view of plant life.
Spreading over an area of about 15 hectares, the garden is situated on the foothills of Zabarwan range with an overview of charming world famous Dal Lake. The tulips of 50 varieties smarten up and add beauty to the landscape at 5,600 feet altitude.
Tulip Garden was conceived, conceptualized and created by Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad, in his government in the year 2006-2007, with the aim to boost and promote floriculture in Kashmir Valley.
World Tulip Summit Society declared it the second best tulip garden in the world In 2014.
Originally known as Siraj Bagh, Srinagar’s Tulip Garden has been described as a ‘florimarvel’ by cultivators as the tulips spread a rainbow of red, orange, purple, white, pink, parrot and yellow colors on the precincts when in full bloom.
Director Floriculture Mathora Masoom said the tulip garden will reopen after 25 march and there will be no effect of dryspell as the garden will reopen on its usual time.
“The department has imported around 40,000 Hyacinth tulip bulbs this season which will mesmerize every visitor. There are over all 50 varieties of Tulip. Other than 50 varieties of 1.25 million tulips- Hyacinths, Narcissus and Daffodil flowers have also been planted in the garden to add variety,” she said.
She said that decision is yet to be taken for cultural programmes but we will surely organize best programmes on culture for the reopening of the tulip garden.
She added that the tulip garden with its alluring colorful buds in particular will be a major attraction for the tourists.
“We have requested the Minister of Floriculture for the inauguration of the tulip garden,”said Masoom.
She added that we planted those types of variety which are easily grown in the spring season and have also added the water channel for attracting the people.
