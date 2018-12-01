Staff Table Tennis Tourney begins at Islamia College

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Principal Islamia College Prof. Yaseen Ahmad Shah inaugurates All Staff Table Tennis Tournament at Islamia College Friday afternoon.
Sixteen staff members including principal and members of Alumni Association of the college are taking part in the tournament being played on the league format.
The 3-day tournament will be played from 29 November to 1 December 2018. A total of 59 matches will be played included semifinals and final.
The trophies for the tournament are sponsored by Islamia College Alumni Association.
The tournament is being organised by the Department of Physical Education of the College.