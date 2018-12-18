Staff shortage hits Family Welfare Dept, around 700 posts vacant

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Dec 17:
The tall claims of Government to provide the best healthcare facilities to people are far from reality as around seven hundred posts including medical officers and gynecologists are lying vacant in the Family Welfare Department in the State.
A senior official in the Family Welfare department told Rising Kashmir that it has sanctioned gazetted strength of 182 posts, of which 118 are in position and 64 are vacant.
“The 64 posts include 7 posts of gynecologists and 41 posts of Medical Officers (MOs). These are lying vacant over the years in J&K,” the official said.
Due to the staff shortage, it has badly affected patients care both prenatal and postnatal services, especially at peripheries leaving people worried.
Not only this, the official said there are more than 600 posts of non-gazetted cadre lying vacant in the department across Jammu and Kashmir.
Briefing about the details he said the sanctioned non-gazetted cadre of the department is 3341 out of which 2716 are filled and 625 are vacant.
The non-gazetted cadre mostly comprises the posts of Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) and Female Multipurpose Health Workers (FMPHWs) which is 1812.
“Out of 625 vacant non-gazetted posts, 295 vacant posts including 151 posts of ANMs/FMPHWs and 144 Class IV posts have been have been referred to the J&K SSB for recruitment,” he said.
The official said that 192 posts belong to the promotion quota are being filled by holding Department Promotional Committees (DPCs) at the Directorate level at both divisions.
Lack of appointment norms has also marred recruitment due to callousness in streamlining the same in the department.
"There are 138 posts in the Family Welfare Cadre which do not have recruitment rules and which are being framed," reads an official document.
President, Family Welfare Employees Union J&K, Syed Rafi also lamented the lack of manpower and termed it a major issue being faced by the department.
"The shortage of non-gazetted posts has overburdened the existing staff. There is an immediate need to recruit the manpower," Rafi said.
Incharge director Family Welfare department Kashmir, Dr Arun Sharma said they are going to take the issue with the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) in a few days. “We will approach the higher authorities to fill these posts. Filling of vacant posts is our priority,” he said.