Stadiums won’t host any exhibitions: Guv 

June 13, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

Netizens take to twitter, express dismay over use of Indoor stadium for exhibitions

Jammu Kashmir Governor, Satya Pal Malik Wednesday said that they won't allow any non-sports activities at Sher-i-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex, Srinagar.

Addressing media here at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), Malik said sports stadiums won’t be used for any kind of exhibitions.

“We will stop holding non-sports functions at sports Stadiums especially at the only Indoor Sports Complex in Srinagar. The facility will be meant for holding only sports activities,” he said.

The Governor said it after answering a question from journalists regarding the misuse of sports facility by government.

Rising Kashmir had also carried a news story on Wednesday, 12 June 2019, on the issue.

The sportspersons appreciated the decision and said that it will benefit the sports as well as players if implemented.

Earlier, J&K State Sports Council (JKSSC) has allowed the facility for the use of promotional music event, Kaavish being organized by Central Reserve Police Force Kashmir, OPS Sector (CRPF) on Sunday and another expo of admissions in various professional courses outside the country organized by Counselor Magazine from Tuesday to Wednesday, while depriving sportspersons of practice sessions.

The netizens had also expressed their dismay and anguish over such a lackadaisical approach of the sports council.

One of the tweeples, Zahid Ahmad Wani, wrote @zahidwani123, “It is very unfortunate that indoor stadium Srinagar is used for non-sports activities. Indoor complex is for sporting events and not for cultural extravaganzas kindly stop this negative aptitude and attitude in the interest of players.”

Another tweeple, Mansoor Shayir, @mansoorshayir, says that days are not far when it will be used for marriage parties and rasm e chahrum gathering (sic).

One of the known journalists, Inayat Jahangir also expressed his anguish and took to Twitter.

“Minister @KirenRijiju, this is what happens to the only indoor sports facility in Srinagar where around 500 sportspersons practice every day,” Jahangir tweeted.

“Dear @crpf_srinagar, this initiative of yours could've been held at Tagore Hall or SKICC as well. Why vandalise the already-dilapidated Indoor Stadium?,” he wrote it in another tweet.