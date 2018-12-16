About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

STAC meeting on solid waste management held

Published at December 16, 2018 12:26 AM 0Comment(s)366views


Jammu, December 15:

 Secretary, Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda today took stock of the progress of GOBAR-DHAN and Solid and Liquid Resource Management (SLRM) at the third meeting of State Technical Advisory Committee (STAC).

The meeting was informed that STAC members toured Kota, Rajasthan and Nainital, Uttarakhand where these two nascent schemes are already under implementation. The STAC report compiled from these two States was shared with the chair and threadbare discussions were held between the members of the Committee and the Rural Development Department officers for the implementation of the same.

Thanks a lot.Thanks for the mail.This is fine.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top