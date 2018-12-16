STAC meeting on solid waste management held

Jammu, December 15:
Secretary, Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda today took stock of the progress of GOBAR-DHAN and Solid and Liquid Resource Management (SLRM) at the third meeting of State Technical Advisory Committee (STAC).
The meeting was informed that STAC members toured Kota, Rajasthan and Nainital, Uttarakhand where these two nascent schemes are already under implementation. The STAC report compiled from these two States was shared with the chair and threadbare discussions were held between the members of the Committee and the Rural Development Department officers for the implementation of the same.
