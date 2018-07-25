About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Pakistan General Election 2018

Stable Pakistan in best interests of India: Mehbooba

Published at July 25, 2018 02:02 PM 0Comment(s)1068views


Stable Pakistan in best interests of India: Mehbooba

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Former Jammu Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday said that a democratic Pakistan is in the best interest of its neighbourhood, especially India.

Mehbooba Tweeted: “Hoping today’s election in Pakistan leads to a stable government as a democratic Pakistan is in the best interests of its neighbourhood especially India. #PakistanElections2018.”

Voting began in Pakistan, today morning, to elect a new National Assembly and provincial assemblies.

Reports said that 105.95 million voters are expected to cast their votes in their respective constituencies across the country.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top