Stable Pakistan in best interests of India: Mehbooba

Former Jammu Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday said that a democratic Pakistan is in the best interest of its neighbourhood, especially India.
Mehbooba Tweeted: “Hoping today’s election in Pakistan leads to a stable government as a democratic Pakistan is in the best interests of its neighbourhood especially India. #PakistanElections2018.”
Voting began in Pakistan, today morning, to elect a new National Assembly and provincial assemblies.
Reports said that 105.95 million voters are expected to cast their votes in their respective constituencies across the country.