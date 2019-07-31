About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

SSTA holds oath taking ceremony, general body meeting

Oath taking ceremony and general body meeting of SKUAST-K Scientists & Teachers Association (SSTA) was held at Nund Reshi hall of SKUAST-K, Shalimar on Tuesday. Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazeer Ahmed acted as the chief guest of the function.
A statement from SKUAST- K said addressing a well attended gathering of officers of the university and scientists from different subject matter faculties, Research Stations and KVKs, President, SSTA, Prof S.A.Dar thanked Chancellor and Governor S.P Malik for visiting the university last week and acknowledging and appreciating the contribution of scientist fraternity and university administration in elevating the academic, research and extension status of the varsity.
Prof Dar also raised various demands and grievances of the scientist fraternity and impressed upon the university authorities for their speedy redressal.
Transparent transfer policy, special incentives for scientists posted in far off place, involvement of scientists posted in KVKs and Research scientists in teaching, speedy establishment of college of home science, five increments in favour of newly recruited scientists, rotation of HODs, strengthening of different constituent units of the varsity’ were some of the demands raised by the President, SSTA
VC, SKUAST-K in his address congratulated the newly formed university association and wished the association a successful tenure. He urged the executive body of the association to strengthen the university by their proactive and positive role. He promised all cooperation to the association within the statutory provisions of the university statutes.
Dr. S.A. Dar, Dr J.A. Mugloo, Dr J.A. Bhat, Dr P.A. Reshi, Dr A. A. Malik and Dr M.A. Bhat took oath as President, V. President, General Secretary, Publicity Secretary, Joint Secretary and Treasurer respectively. Councilors from various units were also administered the oath. The oath was administered by Election Commissioner, Dr. Javid Iqbal
Later general body meeting was held and issues confronting scientist were discussed threadbare with President, SSTA in chair.

 

 

 

 

 

 

