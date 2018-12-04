SSS urges Guv to roll back SAC decision on JKB

Rising Kashmir News
Shaheen Sports Syndicate have termed the decision of SAC to treat JK Bank as PSU as ‘arbitrary and unjustified’ in nature.
Chairman SSS, Showkat Ahmad Khanyari said JK Bank is a historical financial institution with independent and autonomous identify.
Treating Bank as PSU will change its character into government department which will lead to bad professionalism of employees and political interference.
He said it is bank's workforce and leadership that has converted loss of 1,300 crore into profits which speaks about its institutional qualities and leadership of its Chairman Parvez Ahmad .
He further added, socio economic development of the state will be in jeopardy as money for loans, projects will not be given on time and will face the same fate of HMT or of PNB in Nirav Modi case because of political patronage.
He said element of merit will be finished.
He said all the three regions of the J&K state are already against this decision as they know it will have negative impact on their lives.
“Everyone is registering protests in all the three regions. Besides, professionals will be taken over by politicians who are not capable of running premier institutions.”
Khanyari requested Governor administration to immediately roll back this decision as people of JK are against the move.