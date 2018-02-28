SSS hails JKB team for lifting football cup

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Shaheen Sports Syndicate has hailed JK Bank on lifting Maharaja Hari Singh Football cup.
Chairman SSS Social Trust Showkat Ahmad Khanyari congratulated JK Bank on winning prestigious Maharaja Hari Singh Football tournament by defeating Real Kashmir football team.
SSS Chairman said it is because of the efforts of Chairman JK Bank Parvez Ahmaf that Bank football team has won all football tournament held at Jammu this season.
This record speaks about the hard work and dedication of both the management as well as the players who are trying hard each day to work towards upliftment of football sports across JK.
JK Bank defeated Real Kashmir FC 1-0 in finals of Maharaja Hari Singh Football tournament at Science College Jammu.
