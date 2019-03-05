 SSS hails appointment of Majid Dar as match commissioner

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Shaheen Sports Syndicate Social Trust had hailed All India Food Federation decision to appoint Majid Yousuf Dar as Match Commissioner in I-League second division match between Bangalore FC and Aararifc Ahmedabad to be held at Ambedkar Stadium Bangalore on 20 March, 2019.
Earlier Majid Dar was appointed as Match Commissioner for Hindustan FC vs Bangalore FC on 23 Feb.
Chairman SSS Showkat Ahmad Khanyari said Majid Dar comes from the family of football legends.
Son of veteran footballer M Yousuf Dar, Majid Dar is serving football sport with his sweat and blood.
A passionate footballer, Dar served this sport and also worked for its upliftment and development across India especially in JK.
Khanyari said Dar is an asset for JK state as far as knowledge and technical know-how of sport is concerned.
“I pray for his future progress and hope he will deliver more in future for our upcoming football generations.”