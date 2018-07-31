SSS congratulates JK Bank

Shaheen Sports Syndicate (SSS) has congratulated J&K Bank for winning the prestigious tournament. In a statement Chairman SSS Shokwat Ahmad Khanyari hailed entire management of JK bank particularly Chaimran and CEO Parvez Ahamd for always supporting and chairing the morale of the team.
This is the sixth time JK Bank has won this tournament.
Khanayr said, "We are thankful to Parvez Ahmad Sahab as he has been fatherly figure for Bank team and believed in good sportsmen spirit, fair play and discipline in and outside of the field".
He said Chairman JK Bank himself witnessed the match which shows his intention towards promotion of football considered as the most popular sport in our state.