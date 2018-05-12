About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SSP Traffic City issues advisory

Published at May 12, 2018


Srinagar, May 11:

Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic City Friday said the newly constructed Rambagh-Jehangir Chowk flyover phase-I has been thrown open for one way traffic and commuters travelling to Budgam, Hyderpora, Rawalpora, Baghat Barzulla and Airport can use the flyover for commuting. He said however, the commuters travelling to Chanapora and Natipora shall adopt Rambagh Bridge beneath the flyover.
The traffic on flyover shall be exclusively one way and no traffic in the opposite direction shall be allowed towards Tuslibagh via the flyover. The general public has been requested to cooperate.

 

