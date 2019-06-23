SSP Srinagar chairs PCPG meeting at PS Khanyar

June 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar police facilitated a Police Community Partnership Group meeting at Police Station Khanyar. The official spokesperson said the meeting, which is part of police initiative to reach public, was chaired by SSP Srinagar Dr. Haseeb Mughar-JKPS. Civil society members from Khanyar, Nowhatta & Rainawari participated in the meeting.

While speaking on the occasion, SSP Srinagar Dr. Haseeb Mughal deliberated on various issues ranging from "Drug menace to Career exploration" which was appreciated by all the participants. He stressed on the participants for quality education of their wards.

During the meeting various issues including menace of drugs were raised by the participants. Referring to the issues, SSP Srinagar redressed various issues on the spot. With regard to other concerns, he assured them that issues pertaining to police will be redressed on priority. Among others SP City North, SDPO M. R. Gunj and all SHO's of Khanyar Sub-division were present. The participants have highly appreciated this initiative of police and have wished to conduct such meetings on regular basis.