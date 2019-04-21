About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

SSP Sgr reviews welfare measures for retired police personnel

To know the grievances of retired police personnel, SSP Srinagar Dr M Haseeb Mughal-JKPS held a meeting with retired police officers & officials at DPL Srinagar on Saturday.
The official spokesperson said that a large number of retired police officers and officials participated in the meeting.
At the outset of the meeting, retired police officers appreciated Srinagar Police especially, SSP Srinagar for organizing this meeting to review the progress of welfare measures being taken by Police.
The spokesperson said that during the meeting retired police officers/officials raised the issues pertaining to the welfare of families of serving, retired police personnel and martyr's families including the role of retired police officers for imparting training to the serving police officers/officials, hostel facilities for safe and secure accommodation of retired police personnel at Jammu, Srinagar and Delhi to facilitate their visits to these cities. (It will be one of the best economic measures by the PHQ for retired police officers), special reservation for children of retired police officers/officials and the role of retired police officers/officials in the development of Urdu language in the state.
SSP Srinagar Haseeb Mughal on the occasion welcomed suggestions from the retired officers and officials in the meeting and assured them that their grievances will be resolved on priority and further taken up with the higher authorities for early redressal.
He further added that Srinagar Police is always keen for the welfare of retired police personnel and their family members. SSP Srinagar further reiterated that they must approach police, especially during exigencies.
While concluding SSP Srinagar expressed gratitude for their participation in the meeting and added that Jammu and Kashmir Police will never forget their sacrifices while discharging the duties.

 

