About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 22, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

SSP Security points finger at journalists in Shujaat’s killing

Rising Kashmir founding editor Shujaat Bukhari’s killing has taken a new turn after a senior police officer Thursday pointed finger at journalists claiming that Shujaat had told him that some media persons were spreading canards against him and creating a conducive atmosphere for his assassination.
Nine months after Bukhari’s killing, SSP (Security Kashmir), Imtiyaz Hussain Mir went public on social media claiming that slain Rising Kashmir founding editor had confided to him about the threat to his life.
“Shujat had confided with me how some media guys had been spreading canards against him and creating conducive atmosphere for his murder,” Mir wrote on Twitter. “We being a liberal democracy and such elements take full advantage of our liberal laws, knowing it very well that law can’t touch them.”
He wrote: “They want to silence me on social media. They are the same people who have built a case for Shujat Bukhari’s killing.”
On June 14, 2018, Bukhari, then editor-in-chief of Rising Kashmir, was assassinated outside the newspaper’s office at Press Enclave, Srinagar when he was leaving for home to break his fast during the holy month of Ramadan.
Police had also sent a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) request to Home Ministry, which was to be routed to United States through legal and treaties department of Indian Ministry of External Affairs, requesting for preserving data of Facebook and Twitter accounts of Bukhari.
The MLAT was to be followed by a Letters Rogatory for handing over the data.
The MLAT was sent to US government as J&K Police investigators believed that some people based in Kashmir and in Pakistan had exchanged messages through social media, mentioning Shujaat, which were indicative of threat to the journalist’s life.
Investigators had also questioned several Kashmir-based journalists about the case. However, none was arrested.
When contacted by Rising Kashmir, SSP Security refused to take any question on Shujaat’s murder case.
“I’m not taking any questions on this. Whatever I had to say, I said it. That is all,” he said.
Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh told Rising Kashmir that he had no discussion with Mir about his revelation regarding Shujaat’s killing.
“I’m hearing from you. I had no talks with Imtiyaz. I didn’t see Mir’s tweets. You can ask him as to what he had and what he (Shujaat) confided to him,” Singh said.
Asked whether any journalist was questioned or arrested in the case, he said he was not privy to it off hand.
“I don’t have any immediate update which I can share,” Singh said adding, “Once I get this (update), will speak on this.”
Police blamed Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants—Naveed Jhatt (a Pakistani), Muzaffar Ahmad alias Talha of Sopat Qazigund and Azad Ahmad Malik alias Dada of Arwani Bijbehara for killing Bukhari.
Jhatt and Malik were killed in separate gunfights last year.
DGP had said Jhatt was one of the prime suspects in killing of Shujaat and “if he would have been arrested alive, many more leads were possible in Shujaat killing case.”
The top cop had said this in a press conference in November last year after Jhatt was killed.
javid@risingkashmir.com

 

 

 

Latest News

2 militants killed, 3 paratroopers injured in Baramulla Kalantra gunfi ...

2 militants killed, 3 paratroopers injured in Baramulla Kalantra gunfi ...

Mar 21 | Agencies
Picture of blank SSC signed by officials goes viral; probe ordered

Picture of blank SSC signed by officials goes viral; probe ordered

Mar 21 | Press Trust of India
Bandipora gunfight: Militant killed in encounter with security forces ...

Bandipora gunfight: Militant killed in encounter with security forces ...

Mar 21 | Agencies
Two youth injured during clashes in Kalantra Baramulla

Two youth injured during clashes in Kalantra Baramulla

Mar 21 | Rising Kashmir News
Police arrest burglar, recover stolen medicine worth lakhs in Kulgam

Police arrest burglar, recover stolen medicine worth lakhs in Kulgam

Mar 21 | Rising Kashmir News
Police probe attacks on four mosques in Birmingham

Police probe attacks on four mosques in Birmingham

Mar 21 | PTI/AFP
Hajin gunfight: One of the two civilians rescued, says police

Hajin gunfight: One of the two civilians rescued, says police

Mar 21 | Rising Kashmir News
Gunfight ensues between militants, govt forces in Kreeri Baramulla

Gunfight ensues between militants, govt forces in Kreeri Baramulla

Mar 21 | Agencies
NC protests in Srinagar against custodial death of school principal

NC protests in Srinagar against custodial death of school principal

Mar 21 | Agencies
IUST postpones all semester exams on Friday

IUST postpones all semester exams on Friday

Mar 21 | Agencies
All 50 victims of Christchurch attack identified: police

All 50 victims of Christchurch attack identified: police

Mar 21 | Press Trust of India
Gunshots heard at Mir Mohalla Hajin as militants, civilians trapped du ...

Gunshots heard at Mir Mohalla Hajin as militants, civilians trapped du ...

Mar 21 | M T Rasool
Militants, 2 civilians holed up after CASO launched in Bandipora

Militants, 2 civilians holed up after CASO launched in Bandipora

Mar 21 | M T Rasool
Army man killed in LoC firing in Sunderbani sector

Army man killed in LoC firing in Sunderbani sector

Mar 21 | Press Trust of India
Two policemen injured in Sopore grenade attack

Two policemen injured in Sopore grenade attack

Mar 21 | Press Trust of India
Gunfight breaks out in Sopore village

Gunfight breaks out in Sopore village

Mar 21 | Noor ul Haq
Suspected militants lob grenade on CRPF bunker

Suspected militants lob grenade on CRPF bunker

Mar 21 | Noor ul Haq
Train service resumes in valley

Train service resumes in valley

Mar 21 | Agencies
One-way traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu highway, traffic from Jammu ...

One-way traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu highway, traffic from Jammu ...

Mar 21 | Agencies
New Zealand bans sale of assault, semi-automatic rifles: PM Ardern

New Zealand bans sale of assault, semi-automatic rifles: PM Ardern

Mar 21 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Massive CASO underway in north Kashmir

Massive CASO underway in north Kashmir's Hajin

Mar 21 | M T Rasool
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 22, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

SSP Security points finger at journalists in Shujaat’s killing

              

Rising Kashmir founding editor Shujaat Bukhari’s killing has taken a new turn after a senior police officer Thursday pointed finger at journalists claiming that Shujaat had told him that some media persons were spreading canards against him and creating a conducive atmosphere for his assassination.
Nine months after Bukhari’s killing, SSP (Security Kashmir), Imtiyaz Hussain Mir went public on social media claiming that slain Rising Kashmir founding editor had confided to him about the threat to his life.
“Shujat had confided with me how some media guys had been spreading canards against him and creating conducive atmosphere for his murder,” Mir wrote on Twitter. “We being a liberal democracy and such elements take full advantage of our liberal laws, knowing it very well that law can’t touch them.”
He wrote: “They want to silence me on social media. They are the same people who have built a case for Shujat Bukhari’s killing.”
On June 14, 2018, Bukhari, then editor-in-chief of Rising Kashmir, was assassinated outside the newspaper’s office at Press Enclave, Srinagar when he was leaving for home to break his fast during the holy month of Ramadan.
Police had also sent a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) request to Home Ministry, which was to be routed to United States through legal and treaties department of Indian Ministry of External Affairs, requesting for preserving data of Facebook and Twitter accounts of Bukhari.
The MLAT was to be followed by a Letters Rogatory for handing over the data.
The MLAT was sent to US government as J&K Police investigators believed that some people based in Kashmir and in Pakistan had exchanged messages through social media, mentioning Shujaat, which were indicative of threat to the journalist’s life.
Investigators had also questioned several Kashmir-based journalists about the case. However, none was arrested.
When contacted by Rising Kashmir, SSP Security refused to take any question on Shujaat’s murder case.
“I’m not taking any questions on this. Whatever I had to say, I said it. That is all,” he said.
Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh told Rising Kashmir that he had no discussion with Mir about his revelation regarding Shujaat’s killing.
“I’m hearing from you. I had no talks with Imtiyaz. I didn’t see Mir’s tweets. You can ask him as to what he had and what he (Shujaat) confided to him,” Singh said.
Asked whether any journalist was questioned or arrested in the case, he said he was not privy to it off hand.
“I don’t have any immediate update which I can share,” Singh said adding, “Once I get this (update), will speak on this.”
Police blamed Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants—Naveed Jhatt (a Pakistani), Muzaffar Ahmad alias Talha of Sopat Qazigund and Azad Ahmad Malik alias Dada of Arwani Bijbehara for killing Bukhari.
Jhatt and Malik were killed in separate gunfights last year.
DGP had said Jhatt was one of the prime suspects in killing of Shujaat and “if he would have been arrested alive, many more leads were possible in Shujaat killing case.”
The top cop had said this in a press conference in November last year after Jhatt was killed.
javid@risingkashmir.com

 

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;