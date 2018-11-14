 SSP Ganderbal issues traffic advisory

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 13:
Acting on the request of locals’ to lift the wrongly parked vehicles by crane so that traffic flows smoothly and pedestrians move freely, SSP Ganderbal Khalil Ahmed Poswal issued a traffic advisory urging drivers to avoid wrong parking.
The official spokesperson said all drivers including school bus drivers are strictly warned to avoid wrong parking of their vehicles otherwise strict action as per law will be taken against the involved drivers and the vehicles will be towed with recovery van to clear the road.