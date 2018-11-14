About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

 SSP Ganderbal issues traffic advisory

Published at November 14, 2018 12:18 AM 0Comment(s)375views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Nov 13:

 Acting on the request of locals’ to lift the wrongly parked vehicles by crane so that traffic flows smoothly and pedestrians move freely, SSP Ganderbal Khalil Ahmed Poswal issued a traffic advisory urging drivers to avoid wrong parking.
The official spokesperson said all drivers including school bus drivers are strictly warned to avoid wrong parking of their vehicles otherwise strict action as per law will be taken against the involved drivers and the vehicles will be towed with recovery van to clear the road.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top