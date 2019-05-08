SSM students aghast over ‘wrong marking’

May 08, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

8th-semester students of Electrical Engineering Branch at SSM College are aghast as one of their papers has been wrongly evaluated.

The students said that a paper titled ‘Distribution Automation System’ consisted of 100 marks; however, the Kashmir University appointed evaluator has given them marks from 50 only and thus has failed many students.

The students of 2014 batch said the exam for the paper was held in December 2018.

One of the aggrieved students aid, “In the evaluation process of our Distribution Automation System paper, out of 73 students perusing B.Tech Mechanical only 15 were passed after the external evaluator from KU wrongly assessed our answer scripts.”

She said from one month the students are waiting to get their answer scripts rechecked but till date, nothing has been done.

The students also said that the external evaluator while finalizing the award roll considered 100 marks whereas during the evaluation of the answer scripts only 50 marks were considered; with the result, even the toppers of the batch are getting only 47 marks.

The students also said that they are supposed to get above 40 percent marks to qualify the exams but after “this blunder” at least 58 aspiring students were disqualified.

Another student said that they want to appear for the post of Assistant Engineer (AE) of which the last date is May 28, but they are ineligible as of now because of the negligence and delay of KU authorities.

Controller examination at KU, Farooq Ahmad Mir said, “We agree that there was a fault in checking the answer papers; there are a series of question paper consisting of different pattern and marks, sometimes that confuses the evaluator.”

“Despite revaluation, we have handed over the answer sheets to the evaluator who will recheck the answer sheets,” he said.

Mir said, “KU has recently ordered for rechecking the answer scripts and it may take a bit more time to declare their results.” He, however, assured the result will be declared in a couple of weeks.





