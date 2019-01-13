SSM students accuse KU of failing to

conduct 5th, 6th semester exams
Under carry-on system, exams are conducted after a year: Examination Controller KU
conduct 5th, 6th semester exams
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Jan 12:
Five months on, University of Kashmir (KU) is yet to conduct the backlog examination of 5th and 6th semester of SSM College Pattan.
The students of the college said that they are being compelled to appear in the backlog examination with their junior batch.
One of the students of SSM College said, “Examination of 8th semester concluded in the first week of January and the KU authorities are saying that our exams are still going on.”
He said, “Examination of 5th semester was held in November 2017 and the results were declared after 10 months in August 2018.”
Similarly, the examination of 6th semester was held in May 2018 and the results were respectively declared in October 2018.
However, the backlog examinations of both semesters are yet to be conducted.
The B-Tech students of 2014 batch also said, “Since the results were declared, no backlog examination of both semesters was conducted, however, the examination authorities at KU are supposed to conduct the backlog examination in a month.”
Another student Mudasir Ahmad (Name Changed) said, “Our batch was supposed to complete our bachelors’ degree of engineering in mid-2018 but due to the callous attitude of KU, our degree is already delayed by a year.”
He said KU was unnecessarily delaying in to conduct the examination of several semesters.
Mudasir said that their Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination entrance test was going to be held in February 2019 and now they will not able to appear or apply for the test because of their incomplete bachelors’ degree.
The students said that their 7th-semester exam concluded four months before.
They urged the KU examination wing to conduct their backlog examination before they will miss the opportunity to appear for master degree in their respective fields.
Examination Controller KU, Farooq Ahmad Mir refuting the claims of students saying the examinations are underway.
“Their examination of 8th semester is still going on and under the University rules; we are supposed to conduct their backlog exams after a year,” Mir said.
He said that the students are ignorant of the fact that “we are not supposed to conduct backlog exams in a year in a carry-on system.”
“In a carry-on system, students are getting promoted automatically despite backlogs, but we cannot conduct their backlog exams within a year,” Mir said.
He also said that they have asked the students to wait till examination of 8th semester concludes and then accordingly they will think of the supplementary exams.