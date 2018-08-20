SSM blames Police-Ansari nexus for on-campus clashes

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 19:
The SSM College of Engineering and Technology Sunday accused the Police of conniving with rebel Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker from Pattan, Imran Reza Ansari after Police Saturday entered the college campus, triggering clashes.
The college authorities in a statement said on Saturday, the Student Induction Programme was on when, all of a sudden, police personnel from Mirgund arrived on the campus and started pelting stones followed by heavy tear gas shelling at the students, who were busy in their daily academic affairs.
“The students were harassed and came out from their respective departments, resulting in a lot of chaos and confusion on account of unwarranted teargas shelling,” the college statement read. “The college stands by the viral video showing unprovoked police firing and stone pelting.”
The college authorities stated that Police entered the college campus without any permission from college authorities only to disturb peaceful academic environment where about 4000 students are getting professional education.
“Police must answer as to on whose instructions they used excessive force on our students which left many students injured including female students who fainted,” the college authorities said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the college claimed that the police action caused huge damages to college property worth lakhs of rupees.
The college authorities alleged that on the directions of Imran Reza Ansari, the SSP Baramulla had been recruiting Special Police Officers (SPO) from time to time in Mirgund Chowki for harassing college authorities.
“One SPO, Altaf took the gun from Duty Officer (DO) Mirgund and targeted students and fired teargas shells without any provocation,” the college authorities alleged.
They said that DO Mirgund along with SPOs has been making frequent visits to the campus without any order and permission from their higher authorities.
“He always unlawfully smashes, thrashes and loots college property,” the college authorities said, adding that the concerned DO allegedly takes college goods with him.
“We fail to understand the role Police is playing. They have never been impartial but instead hamper the smooth functioning of the institute,” the college authorities said.
They accused the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla of lying that there was a land dispute between SSM College and a private person as the concerned SSP had talked about a stay order which does not exist.
The college has also released a chronology of alleged unlawful visits of the Police to the campus since last year.
As per college authorities, the Police personnel last year in April came near the Departments of Computer Science Engineering and Humanities, forcibly stopping the movement of the staff and students over the path.
“They tried to raise the fencing over the path which goes to the college property registered under Khasra No 720, 721, 723 and so on. The complaint has accordingly been reported to the authorities,” the college authorities said.
The college has claimed to have photographic proof of the incident.
In March this year, the college has alleged that DO Mirgund with other Police personnel visited this college campus without any prior intimation and uprooted the iron grills which were fixed on the roadside as a demarcation line.
Later that month, the college said the Station House Officer Pattan and DO Mirgund again damaged the road leading to the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering and the girls hostel.
“They brandished their weapons and took the security staff of the college as hostages for some time and threatened the security personnel of the college to leave the spot,” the college authorities said.
In April this year, the college authorities said DO Mirgund along with his team entered the campus and uprooted old saplings.
They said in the month of May from 23 to 25, Police twice forcefully visited the campus, causing severe damages to the property.
The college has also provided registration numbers of the cars employed by Police on both occasions.
The college authorities said that last month the DO Mirgund along with 14 Police personnel entered the college and uprooted several iron grills which were then taken in a vehicle bearing registration number JK01T-6307.
They said all the incidents had been captured by CCTV cameras and could be produced as proof.
The college has now requested Governor Narinder Nath Vohra to initiate a judicial probe into the matter.
The college’s rebuttal comes a day after Police lodged an FIR against the college authorities for instigating students to violence over a land dispute between the college owner and a private party.