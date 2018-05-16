SSM becomes first college in JK to collaborate with ISTE

Irfan YattooParihaspora:
SSM College of Engineering on Tuesday became the first and only technical Institute from J&K to collaborate with Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE).
President of ISTE, Prof Pratapsinh Kakaso Desai was the chief guest on the occasion while addressing his keynote address; he said SSM is the first and only technical Institute from state to get collaborated with us ISTE.
Desai expressed happiness for bringing SSM College under the ambit of ISTE. “This is historic decision as both faculty and students would be benefited from it”, he said.
He also gave the insights about various activities done by ISTE for the benefits of students and faculty members in the field of technical education.
Desai also highlighted the importance of bringing in members for ISTE from technical sectors that will create opportunities both for students and faculty members.
He said the major objective of the ISTE is to assist and contribute to the production and development of top quality professional engineers, technicians needed in a society.
On the occasion, AICTE member secretary, Professor A P Mittal expressed hope that with this move the institute would be able to get a suitable platform for interaction in the field of knowledge and training in engineering with rest of the world.
Mittal highlighted the importance to understand the technologies prevailing in the society.
Dean (Planning & Development) Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University, Professor Buta Singh Sidhu, said that SSM College would carry forward its mission of promoting technical education with ISTE.
“It will be the new milestone in the history of the college and through it, both faculty and students will get new opportunities,” Sidhu said.
Director NIT Srinagar, Dr Rakesh Sehgal, said that it is the matter of honor and pleasure for him that the government has assigned National Institute of Technology Srinagar to play the role of mentor for SSM College of Engineering.
“It is the age of out of box thinking as such we have to reach out common people with the help of innovations and ideas,” Sehgal said.
He said that college has touched the new chapters of its cherished mission by shaking hands of collaboration with the ISTE by opening up the faculty and students chapter.
In the event, a technical talk on the topic “House Boat Sanitation in Dal Lake” was presented by Prof MRD Kundangar from the Department of Civil Engineering.
“There is an immediate need to tackle the sanitation problem in Dal Lake and government should use new scientific procedures to curb the pollution in the water body,” Kundangar said.
Earlier the event was started with college anthem and guests were welcomed by the College Principal Professor N A Shah.
The faculty and student chapter were inaugurated by Prof Pratapsinh Kakaso Desai, Prof AP Mittal, Prof Buta Singh Sidhu, and Prof Rakesh Sehgal.
The 4-minute long college movie was also screened on the occasion. It depicted the academic and technical atmosphere of the college.
On the event, mementos and shawls were presented to the dignitaries by the college administration. After that membership certificates for the faculty and student members were distributed by the ISTE members.
Vote of thanks was presented by Dean Academics, Prof M Mustafa, and he thanks all for participating in the event.
irfanahyattoo@gmail.com