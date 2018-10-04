SSM beats Magam College by 6 wkts

Srinagar:
In the ongoing Inter College Cricket tournament for men organised by Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, SSM College beat GDC Magam to enter in semis.
Batting first, GDC Magam was bundled out on mere 85 runs. Adil Khan was the highest scorer with 45 runs for SSM. From the bowling side, Sahil took four while as Ubaid scalped 3 wickets respectively.
In reply, SSM College achieved the target in 14 overs for the loss of four wickets. Usman Pandit was the top scorer for SSM with 55 runs.
Meanwhile, in the Inter College Football Tournament for men, four matches were played.
In first match of the day, PG defeated GDC Leh by 7-0 while in second match Gandhi College thrashed S P College by 5-0.
In the third match of the day, GDC Baramulla got walkover as DC Kupwara did not turn up at the venue.
In the fourth match, DC Bemina defeated SSM College by 1-0.
The tournaments are being organised by Directorate of Physical Education and Sports University of Kashmir.
“Players from these tournaments will be selected for coaching camps from which the team will be selected for the upcoming Inter University Championships,” the statement read.