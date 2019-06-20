SSDF holds rally to condemn security force’s killings in Kashmir

June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Shiv Sena Dogra Front activists Wednesday held a demonstration to condemn recent killings of security personnel in terror attacks in the Valley and demanded stern measures to “wipe out the menace” from the state.

The spokesperson of the Front said the SSDF activists, carrying tricolour and photographs of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and shouting slogans like 'aur kitne shaheed honge, jawab do jawab do' and 'aar karo ya par karo', took out a rally at Rani Park here in the city.

Ten security personnel including Major Ketan Sharma, Inspector Arshad Khan and two CRPF assistant sub-inspectors were killed and several others injured in a series of attacks and encounters in the Valley over the last week.

"The terror activities in the Valley are on the rise and need to be curbed with iron hand," said SSDF chief Ashok Gupta, while leading the protest. He said there is a need for final assault on the terrorism to root it out from the state. PTI