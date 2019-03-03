SSC postpones exams at Sgr, Jmu, Samba centers

JAMMU:
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has clarified that no examinations shall be conducted on 4th and 10th of March 2019 for the posts of constables (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Riflemen (GD) in Assam Rifles at 10 designated centres at Srinagar, Jammu and Samba.
However, the examination which has started on 1st of March 2019 shall continue till 11th of March 2019 at 10 designated centres including 5 at Srinagar, 4 at Jammu and one at Samba.
Class 8th supplementary examination postponed
Srinagar: State Institute of Education Kashmir has notified for the information of all concerned that the supplementary examination for class 8th scheduled to be held w.e.f 06/03/2019, stands postponed. The new date sheet shall be notified separately in due course of time.