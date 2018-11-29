SSB Selections: Waiting list limit enhanced to 50%

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 28:
The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met here today under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik approved enhancement in the waiting list from the existing 33.33percentto 50percentof the posts advertised, which shall extend to 100percentwherever the number of posts is 10 or less, either under normal selection or under the provisions of SRO-202.
The recommendation in this regard was made by the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB).
The departments had been facing problems in filling vacancies referred for selection to the SSB due to non-joining of selectees. It has been observed that the Board conducts a common test for different non-gazetted posts with similar qualification/eligibility. A candidate applied for more than one post, gets actually selected for a number of posts but in the end chooses the post of his choice. In this way the other posts for which selection process is undertaken remain unfilled. These vacancies could not be filled from the same selection process in view of the limit on the operation of the waiting list.
This resulted in multiple advertisements for the vacancies referred to the SSB which not only was cumbersome and time consuming but also resulted in wastage of resources without any dividends. This also deprived a candidate from selection who figured beyond the 33.33% wait list despite availability of vacancies in view of extant regulations.
The new regulations which shall come into force with immediate effect shall enable utilization of vacancies referred to SSB for selection, thereby addressing the aspirations of the educated youth.
SAC also directed the General Administration Department to incorporate a similar provision for Gazetted posts in the relevant rules in consultation with Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission.