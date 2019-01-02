SSB reschedules interview, counselling for NT posts

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 01:
J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has rescheduled the Interview and Counselling-cum-Document verification of the shortlisted candidates for the post of Naib Tehsildar.
According to JKSSB spokesman, Interview and Counselling-cum-Document verification for Naib Tehsildar posts earlier scheduled to be held on 5 January 2019 shall be now held on 12 January 2019.
The venue, time and other conditions as envisaged in the original notice, shall remain the same, the spokesman added.