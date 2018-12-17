About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SSB postpones Interview and Counselling cum Document Verification scheduled for today

Published at December 17, 2018 08:48 AM 0Comment(s)693views


SSB postpones Interview and Counselling cum Document Verification scheduled for today

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

J&K Service Selection Board has postponed the Interview date for the post of Naib Tehsildar & Counselling and Document Verification of shortlisted candidates for the post of Assistant Storekeeper cum Clerk scheduled to be held today on 17 December, 2018. 

According to SSB spokesperson the new date of interview shall be anounced sepeartely. He, however, said that the interview and Counselling and Document Verification of shortlisted candidates shall be held as per schedule from 18 December. 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top