SSB postpones Interview and Counselling cum Document Verification scheduled for today

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
J&K Service Selection Board has postponed the Interview date for the post of Naib Tehsildar & Counselling and Document Verification of shortlisted candidates for the post of Assistant Storekeeper cum Clerk scheduled to be held today on 17 December, 2018.
According to SSB spokesperson the new date of interview shall be anounced sepeartely. He, however, said that the interview and Counselling and Document Verification of shortlisted candidates shall be held as per schedule from 18 December.