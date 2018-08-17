SSB postpones Counselling, Document Verification scheduled for today

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
J&K Services Selection Board (SSB) has postponed the counselling and document verification of candidates for various posts scheduled to be held today on 17th August 2018 in view of the mourning announced by the Governor’s Administration following the demise of Shri Ataj Bihari Vajapyaee, former Prime Minister.
According to a SSB spokesman, new date for counselling and document verification which was scheduled for today shall be announced separately. He, however, said that the counselling and document verification of the candidates shall be held as per the schedule from 20th August 2018 (Monday).